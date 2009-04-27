Bracing For A Possible Swine Flu Pandemic

President Obama assured the country Monday morning that his administration is closely monitoring the growing number of cases of swine flu emerging across the U.S. and in Mexico.

In the U.S. so far, cases are believed to be non life-threatening. What questions do you have?

Guests:

Richard Knox, NPR health and science correspondent

Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, chair of the Influenza Working Group of the Centers for Disease Control Committee on Immunizations Practices

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.