Investigating Zimbabwe's Cholera Epidemic

The non-profit health group Physicians for Human Rights has sent a delegation to Zimbabwe to investigate the cholera outbreak there. PHR released their findings in a report in January. They concluded the problem is man-made, and seriously question President Robert Mugabe's role.

Frank Donaghue is the group's CEO, and was part of the delegation. He describes what they saw in Zimbabwe, how Mugabe's government received the delegation and where he thinks the epidemic is headed.

