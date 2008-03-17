/ /

Performance enhancing drugs are generally associated with sports, not school. But brain-boosting pills are now popping up on campuses among students and professors.

Barbara Sahakian, professor of clinical neuropsychology at Cambridge University, explains why she dubbed brain enhancers "professor's little helper" in an article in the journal Nature. Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, wrote a response to Sahakian's Nature article.

