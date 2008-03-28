Birds to Listen and Look for in Your Backyard

As the weather warms, what kinds of birds do you hope to spot? Birding experts talk about the signs of spring in the avian world, from migrations, to nesting, to birdsong. They'll also weigh in on some threatened birds that enthusiasts should make a special effort to see this spring.

Guests:

Glenn Phillips, executive director of the New York City Audubon

Jeffrey V. Wells, author of Birder's Conservation Handbook; senior scientist at the Boreal Songbird Initiative

Brad Mellema, director of the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary

Tom McGuire, editor and publisher, eNature.com

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.