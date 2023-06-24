Wait Wait for June 24, 2023: Live from Tanglewood!

This week's show was recorded at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Karen Allen and panelists Negin Farsad, Roy Blount Jr., and Karen Chee. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Fighting Nerdy, The Age of America, On The Job Training

Panel Questions

One in a Million

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories of someone in need of an impersonator, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Indiana Jones' Karen Allen about pink lemonade

Karen Allen had only starred in a few movies before playing Marion Ravenwood and going toe-to-toe with Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. She tells us about an audition spent spitting and working with 6,000 snakes, and then tries to answer our questions about pink lemonade.

Panel Questions

An Up and Down Housing Market, Private Equity, Primitive Tool

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: Shrinking Thinking, Modern Prospecting, XXXLemons

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are facing off, who will be the next celebrities to fight in a cage match.

