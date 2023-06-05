Set designers of the new 'Barbie' movie went through a lot of pink paint

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of globalization. Set designers on the new "Barbie" movie went through a lot of pink paint, and they cleaned out the entire global stock of one paint supplier's pink. A spokesperson for the Rosco brand says supply chain issues made it hard to keep up. Even freezing weather in Texas contributed to the shortage. No word yet on how the movie affected the global supply of platinum-blonde hair bleach. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.