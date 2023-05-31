Man was arrested in Canada after police say he tried to make a 'clean getaway'

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A man was recently arrested after an apparent theft gone wrong at a supermarket in Canada. Authorities say he tried to steal more than $2,000 worth of toothpaste. Pictures posted online show two bags in a plastic wagon filled with tubes of Sensodyne. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in North Vancouver tweeted, quote, "We think he was trying to make a clean getaway." OK, sure, or he'll be the flossiest accused toothpaste bandit ever. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.