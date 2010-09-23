Director Mark Romanek Tackles 'Never Let Me Go'

Mark Romanek has a keen eye for compelling images and a gift for visual storytelling. He's won three Grammys for his music videos, working with such artists as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Jay Z, Nine Inch Nails and Johnny Cash.

Romanek also wrote and directed the feature film One Hour Photo, a tense psychological drama starring Robin Williams as a lonely photo technician in a large discount store. His latest film is Never Let Me Go, a moody dystopian story starring Carey Mulligan and based on a book by Kazuo Ishiguro, who wrote The Remains of the Day. He speaks to Fresh Air's Dave Davies about the film and about his lengthy career in the music industry.

