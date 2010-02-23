'Food, Inc.' Director Robert Kenner

How much do we really know about the food we buy at the grocery store? Filmmaker Robert Kenner talks about his documentary, Food, Inc., which is up for an Oscar. The film raises questions about the safety of our food.

Kenner likens the whole supermarket to fast food — efficient and inexpensive. That model is supported by what he calls "very high, unseen costs," that we're just beginning to understand.

However, Kenner sees hope in organic farmers like Joel Salatin, and even Wal-Mart, which listened to consumers when it stopped using the growth hormone rBST for dairy cattle. "And we as consumers," he tells host Neal Conan, "have to know we can have a voice in changing the system."

