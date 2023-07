The National Auto Dealer's Association expects about 900 dealerships to close this year.

Some dealers face the prospect of lots full of phased out cars — and the huge debts they incurred to buy those cars to begin with.

Guests:

Mike Beattie, manager of Dunlop Pontiac in Bay City, Mich.

John Stoll, reporter for the Wall Street Journal

Cal Worthington, owner of The Worthington Dealership Group

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.