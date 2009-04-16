Who's Bearing The Brunt Of The Recession?

News of layoffs has made headlines for months now, from Wall Street and banks to auto and construction workers.

The sectors hardest-hit by layoffs primarily employ men. Also, once out of work, older Americans find it much harder to get a job.

Guests:

Steven Greenhouse, labor and workplace correspondent for the New York Times, and author of The Big Squeeze

Brad Speck, runs the No Worker Left Behind program in Livonia, Mich.

Andrew Sum, economics professor and director of the Center for Labor Market Studies at Northeastern University

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.