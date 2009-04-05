The Guy Who Helped Blow Up Wall Street
These days, everyone's looking for someone to blame for the financial crisis. The list is long, and here's another name that could be on it: Michael Osinski.
In the '90s, Osinski wrote a computer program that made it very easy to make a lot of money off of bad mortgages — maybe too easy. After his software was sold to another company, he quit the business and became an oyster farmer on Long Island. Now he's written an article — or perhaps a confession — that appeared in this week's New York Magazine.
Host Robert Smith talks with Osinski about being a trader in the '90s, and whether he saw the crisis coming.
