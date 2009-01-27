'Yes Pecan': Companies Tap Obamamania For Ads

Companies such as Ben & Jerry's and Pepsi are applying the rhetoric of hope and change to their own products. Also, President Obama's image is appearing on everything from Chia pets to bars of soap. How do you feel about the use of the president's image and message for marketing?

Guests:

Tamara Keith, reporter for NPR member station KQED in San Francisco, Calif.

Salah Boukadoum, co-founder of MyObamaBar.com, which markets the "Audacity of Soap."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.