Oscar Nominees Due: Who'll Make the Cut?

The nominees for the 81st Academy Awards are due to be announced this morning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time — 8:30 on the East Coast. Actor Forrest Whitaker will join the head of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to unveil the list.

Morning Edition co-host Renee Montagne talks to Entertainment Weekly's Dave Karger about his guesses on which movies and movie stars will make the cut — and who'll wake up to bad news.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.