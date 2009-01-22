Money Makers Mostly Snubbed By Oscars

/ /

The Dark Knight, Iron Man, and Indiana Jones were hits at the box office in 2008. But only one of those films got a major Oscar nomination — Heath Ledger, for supporting actor in The Dark Knight.

Linda Holmes writes the 'Monkey See' blog for NPR, and she has some opinions on the academy's selections.

"I think the biggest surprise for me was that neither The Dark Knight nor Wall-E managed to get a Best Picture nomination," Holmes says. She also was surprised to see Revolutionary Road and Gran Torino overlooked.

Holmes predicts that Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) will come away with the Oscar for Best Actor, and Meryl Streep (Doubt) will be chosen as Best Actress.

"I think it's a relatively dull set of nominations," Holmes says. "There really were very few surprises ... a lot of what everybody expected to see."

Which nominations surprised you? Where do you think the Oscar committee goofed?

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.