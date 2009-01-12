'Slumdog Millionaire' Wins Four Golden Globes

The underdog foreign film Slumdog Millionaire opens this week in England and India. American critics have praised the film, and it won best dramatic picture at the 2009 Golden Globes.

Aseem Chhabra is a columnist for The Mumbai Mirror and a freelance entertainment writer based in New York. He anticipates a warm reception for Slumdog Millionaire when it opens abroad.

If you've seen the movie, what do you think makes it so compelling?

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.