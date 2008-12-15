In 'The Visitor,' Richard Jenkins Takes A Lead Turn

After appearing in supporting roles in more than 50 films — including Burn After Reading and There's Something About Mary — actor Richard Jenkins takes the lead in The Visitor, Tom McCarthy's film about a solitary economics professor whose world opens up when he discovers an apartment he rented in New York is already occupied.

Jenkins may be best known for his role as the ghost of the father of the Fisher family in HBO's Six Feet Under, a character who is killed in the first episode but who frequently reappears throughout the show's five seasons.

