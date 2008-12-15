2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

In 'The Visitor,' Richard Jenkins Takes A Lead Turn

Fresh Air
Published December 15, 2008 at 7:47 AM PST
Richard Jenkins (shown here at the 2004 premier of HBO's series <em>Six Feet Under</em>) has appeared in supporting roles in more than 50 films.
Mark Mainz
/
Getty Images
Richard Jenkins (shown here at the 2004 premier of HBO's series Six Feet Under) has appeared in supporting roles in more than 50 films.

After appearing in supporting roles in more than 50 films — including Burn After Reading and There's Something About Mary — actor Richard Jenkins takes the lead in The Visitor, Tom McCarthy's film about a solitary economics professor whose world opens up when he discovers an apartment he rented in New York is already occupied.

Jenkins may be best known for his role as the ghost of the father of the Fisher family in HBO's Six Feet Under, a character who is killed in the first episode but who frequently reappears throughout the show's five seasons.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags
Economy fresh air