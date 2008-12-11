Where Will You Get Your News In 2012?

Major daily newspapers such as the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune have filed for bankruptcy, and there may be more to come. Those left standing are having a hard time finding a viable business model in today's economy.

Guests:

Tom Rosensteil, director of the Project for Excellence in Journalism

Jake Oliver, publisher and CEO of the Afro-American Newspapers in Baltimore, Md.

Tim Franklin, editor and senior vice president of The Baltimore Sun

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.