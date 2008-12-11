2023
Economy

Unemployed Radio Hosts Inquire About Prospects

By David Folkenflik
Published December 11, 2008 at 10:00 AM PST

Come March Day to Day hosts Alex Cohen and Madeleine Brand will join the growing ranks of unemployed journalists across the country. They are among the 64 people that National Public Radio announced Wednesday that the company is laying off.

Brand talks with NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik about why NPR is cancelling its two L.A.-based shows, Day to Day and New and Notes, and what the job prospects are for the many laid-off journalists now looking for work.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
