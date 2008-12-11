Unemployed Radio Hosts Inquire About Prospects

Come March Day to Day hosts Alex Cohen and Madeleine Brand will join the growing ranks of unemployed journalists across the country. They are among the 64 people that National Public Radio announced Wednesday that the company is laying off.

Brand talks with NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik about why NPR is cancelling its two L.A.-based shows, Day to Day and New and Notes, and what the job prospects are for the many laid-off journalists now looking for work.

