How Much Should You Get Paid To Build A Car?

The Big Three automakers are visiting Capitol Hill again to seek a bailout for their struggling industry. A repeated criticism has been that auto workers are paid unnecessarily high wages for the jobs that they do. What do you think? Is this a fair or unfair criticism?

Guests:

Jonathan Cohn, a senior editor at The New Republic

Harley Shaiken, professor at the University of California at Berkeley

Henry Farber, professor of economics at Princeton University

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.