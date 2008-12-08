How Much Should You Get Paid To Build A Car?
The Big Three automakers are visiting Capitol Hill again to seek a bailout for their struggling industry. A repeated criticism has been that auto workers are paid unnecessarily high wages for the jobs that they do. What do you think? Is this a fair or unfair criticism?
Guests:
Jonathan Cohn, a senior editor at The New Republic
Harley Shaiken, professor at the University of California at Berkeley
Henry Farber, professor of economics at Princeton University
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: December 9, 2008 at 1:43 PM PST
We said that a government bailout "would provide Ford, GM, and Chrysler with ... a package of loans somewhere in the ballpark of $15 billion." Ford says it is not seeking a short-term federal loan.