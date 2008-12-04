Automakers Get Second Chance To Pitch For Bailout

The CEOs of the Big Three automakers have returned to Capitol Hill where they sought $34 billion in loans and guarantees to stay afloat from sometimes-skeptical lawmakers, and offered plans that they said would keep the companies on track.

Economist Mark Zandi of Moodys Economy.com, who also testified at the same Senate Banking Committee hearing, said the companies will likely need between $75 billion and $125 billion to survive.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.