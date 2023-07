/ /

The Federal Reserve extended a $30 billion credit line to help JP Morgan Chase buy out investment giant Bear Stearns over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Fed meets to decide whether to lower a key interest rate.

Vincent Reinhart, former Director of the Federal Reserve Board's Division of Monetary Affairs, discusses the dramatic measures and takes listeners' questions about the role of the Fed.

