Economy

Bear Stearns Goes Bust

Published March 17, 2008 at 6:00 AM PDT

Bear Stearns used to be a giant in the financial world. Now it's being sold for a fraction of its previous value. Plus, automaker Chrysler announced the closure of all its facilities for two weeks this summer. What does this say about the finance industry and America's economy?

Farai Chideya talks economics with Keith Reed, a reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer. His finance blog is called Dollar Out of 15 Cents. Then, we hear from Jerome Vaughn, news program director for NPR member station WDET in Detroit.

