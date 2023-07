The nation lost 63,000 jobs this year — that's the first time the job rate has dropped two months in a row since 2003. We hear from people in Michigan, one of the hardest hit states, about what it's like to be unemployed and what they're doing to get back on track. Then Madeleine Brand talks with Adam Davidson about what these numbers mean and whether they're another sign of recession.

