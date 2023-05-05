Caroline Feraday wins 2024 LA Press Club Audio Journalist of Year

KCLU Reporter and Producer Caroline Feraday has won Audio Journalist of the Year at the Los Angeles Press Club's 66th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards.

This is the third year in a row Feraday has won the award.

The judges described why they chose Feraday saying she seamlessly weaves her narration with interview clips and produces wonderful, poignant stories in a few minutes. Such as stories about the returning of historical artifacts, a mother's grief over the loss of two boys, or an illegal abortion in the film Dirty Dancing.

Feraday also won a first place award in the Personality Profile category.