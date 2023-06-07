James Beard award-winning series 'Masienda Presents' celebrates masa

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Author Jorge Gaviria considers masa a kitchen staple.

JORGE GAVIRIA: It means dough. Masa means dough, but it's specifically a kind of dough that comes from corn.

MARTIN: Gaviria and his team won a James Beard Award for their YouTube series celebrating this ancient dough and the communities who cook with it. NPR's Milton Guevara checked in.

MILTON GUEVARA, BYLINE: The award-winning series is called "Masienda Presents." It features farmers, home cooks and professional chefs. The first episode is about a bakery called Gusto Bread, which is co-owned by baker Arturo Enciso.

ARTURO ENCISO: I started experimenting with a sourdough concha recipe adding masa, so I learned to nixtamalize corn at that same time as well.

GUEVARA: Gaviria says Enciso blends European and Indigenous techniques.

GAVIRIA: He really wanted to infuse his roots of Chicano identity in baking, and so you see that reflected in all of these dishes that he prepares.

GUEVARA: Another episode tells the story of how tlayudas, which are like large tortillas, are moved from Oaxaca, Mexico to south central LA.

ALFONSO "PONCHO" MARTINEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

GUEVARA: "The cuisine of Oaxaca is so huge that it has no limits," says Alfonso "Poncho" Martinez. He runs a pop-up grill in LA called Poncho's Tlayudas.

GAVIRIA: The story of Poncho himself is really amazing and - just as a small business owner. But what's amazing is that we were able to kind of also go in depth as to how he's able to get these tlayudas brought in from Oaxaca every day and this informal, you know, import system that exists around this that is fueling immigrant diaspora communities across the country.

GUEVARA: Jorge Gaviria founded his own business in 2014. Masienda supplies cooks with masa ingredients and kitchen tools. Before that, he worked at farms and high-end restaurants for years.

GAVIRIA: And as I started to really kind of dive deeper into the foods that I loved, I realized that they lacked the same kind of representation that, you know, French and new American food had in the culinary canon, and I wanted to see that representation change. I wanted to see, you know, rice and beans elevated in a way and celebrated for just the deliciousness and, you know, the comfort that they provide.

GUEVARA: For a taste of that deliciousness, here's his advice.

GAVIRIA: If you have a taco - which I'm sure everybody listening to this is going to have one in the next couple of days, if not the next couple weeks - consider maybe making that tortilla from scratch.

GUEVARA: Which starts with masa.

Milton Guevara, NPR News.

