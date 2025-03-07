The soundtrack to King Charles' life features music from Kylie Minogue

Monarchs! They're just like us!

King Charles the III has revealed that he isn't impervious to a generational earworm like Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head." He recently announced a playlist that represents the soundtrack of his life in a collaboration with Apple Music entitled the King's Room Music Show.

Three things to know:

The playlist was announced on Friday in honor of Commonwealth Day celebrations, which commence next week. This holiday is designed to celebrate and honor the unity of the more than 50 independent countries within the Commonwealth.

The playlist was recorded in the king's office at Buckingham Palace. It aims to highlight King Charles' connection with music from throughout the Commonwealth, spanning from the 1930s to present day. The playlist features a diverse range of artists across various genres, including Bob Marley, Grace Jones, Minogue, and RAYE. It will be available for streaming starting Monday, March 10, just in time for the holiday.

According to the press release from Apple, the series will narrate Charles' life through song, and underscores the significance of music to him: "It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy."



Apple's statement did not specify what inspired the partnership with King Charles, 76, but this is not their first collaboration with a member of the royal family. In 2021, Prince William recorded an episode of the Apple Fitness+ podcast, "Time to Walk."

Rachel Newman, Apple Music's global head of content and editorial, stated, "Human curation has always been a key pillar of our unique editorial approach."

The King's Music Room will be available on Apple Music starting Monday at 6 a.m.

