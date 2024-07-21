Sunday Puzzle: Can you guess these stars?
On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a famous person past or present, in which the first two letters of the first name followed by the first two letters of the last name spell a four-letter word. I'll give you the four-letter words and the famous people's fields. You give me their names.
Ex. LINE, Action film star --> Liam Neeson
1. NEAR, Astronaut
2. ROAM, Explorer
3. DUEL, Jazz musician
4. PARE, Colonial patriot
5. SEGO, Singer/actress
6. NITE, Inventor
7. WISH, Playwright/poet
8. WISH, Puzzlemaster
Last week's challenge: I was at the 184th convention of the National Puzzlers' League, in Dallas. It's a four-day event of word puzzles and games shared with about 160 fellow enthusiasts. One of these is Sandy Weisz, of Chicago, who sent me this puzzle: Think of a famous actor and a famous actress who co-starred in a classic movie of the past. The actress's first name, when reversed, and the actor’s last name, spelled forward, are similar romantic gifts. Who are these film stars?
Challenge answer: Meg Ryan > gem-> Billy Crystal ("When Harry Met Sally")
Winner: Darryl Nester of Bluffton, Ohio
This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Mark Scott, of Seattle. Take the name of a famous actor of the past. Say it out loud, and phonetically you'll describe what a famous general's horse did. Who is the actor and who is the general?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 25th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
