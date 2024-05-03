2024
Which celebrity feud escalated this week? Find out in the news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 3, 2024 at 2:00 AM PDT
Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp; Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images
This week, students and former presidents loudly protested. Abortion bans were repealed and went into effect. There were questions: Who's this guy? Who will pay? Why are these so bad? And what is May Day, other than a day in May?

In other quiz news, our friends at Goats and Soda have put together a test of your pathogen transmission knowledge. It's difficult! Come back here for an easier go ... if you've been paying attention, that is.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.