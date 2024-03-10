Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners
The 96th Academy Awards aired Sunday night on ABC. Below is the full list of 2024 Academy Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.
Actress in a supporting role
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Best picture
American Fiction, Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
Anatomy of a Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
Barbie, David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
The Holdovers, Mark Johnson, Producer
Killers of the Flower Moon, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Oppenheimer, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers
Past Lives, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
Poor Things, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
The Zone of Interest, James Wilson, Producer
Actress in a leading role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Directing
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Cinematography
El Conde, Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
Film editing
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers, Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Writing (adapted screenplay)
American Fiction; Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
Barbie; Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer; Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
Poor Things; Screenplay by Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest; Written by Jonathan Glazer
Writing (original screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall; Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers; Written by David Hemingson
Maestro; Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
May December; Screenplay by Samy Burch, story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
Past Lives; Written by Celine Song
International feature film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Documentary feature film
Bobi Wine: The People's President; Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
The Eternal Memory; Maite Alberdi
Four Daughters; Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
To Kill a Tiger; Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Animated feature film
The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Elemental; Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
Nimona; Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
Robot Dreams; Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Music (original song)
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Music (original score)
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Sound
The Creator; Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Maestro; Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One; Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer; Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell
The Zone of Interest; Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Visual effects
The Creator; Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One; Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One; Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
Napoleon; Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Production design
Barbie, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon, Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon, Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer, Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things, Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Animated short film
Letter to a Pig, Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses, Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme, Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Live action short film
The After, Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
Invincible, Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune, Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue, Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Documentary short film
The ABCS of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner
Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Nai Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Costume design
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Makeup and hairstyling
Golda; Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro; Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer; Luisa Abel
Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Society of the Snow; Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
