Arts & Culture

Why are the Jets 'cursed' and Barrymore (kind of) canceled? Find out in the news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
It's been *a week* for Drew Barrymore and Aaron Rodgers.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME, Elsa/Getty Images
This week, we're tired. We have freak-of-nature fatigue. We're over prison-break drama. And Hot Labor Summer. Please, no more rare comets, supermoons or meteor showers. The well of astronomical awe has run dry.

So break the news cycle! Talk to a lizard. Marvel at the miracles of umami and kimchi. Meet a cool grandma. Find beauty in a sad song. Rip out a spine or two, if Mortal Kombat 1 is your happy place.

Are you refreshed and inspired? Maybe you'll finally score that 11 out of 11. Good luck!

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.