A stranger made a woman feel like she could continue living the life she wanted

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And now to "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain sharing the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Lynn Fainsilber Katz. One day in 2022, she went to the beach. She was carrying a lot of things and was feeling weighed down.

LYNN FAINSILBER KATZ: I had a chair and a beach umbrella and a cooler. It was just really hard to climb over all the rocks, and I was struggling. I got to one part that - I just paused because it was a big step down. And I was a little bit off center 'cause of all the things I was carrying. And as I stood there, a young, kind of 30-something-year-old man came over to me and said, can I help you? And I said, sure. And he took some of the things I was carrying and gave me his hand and helped me come down that stair.

And I was just so grateful. And I think that's because, you know, as I age, I'm feeling a little bit more vulnerable and not as strong and able to do the things that I want to do. And so, you know, at that moment, I thought, maybe this is not something I can do anymore - be on my own doing it. And, you know, having that kind of help and support at just that right moment sort of felt like I can continue in the life that I want to have, that I've had and want to continue to have and, you know, even if it's hard, that there will be people there.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KATZ: If you feel like there'll be somebody there who will help, then you can push the limits a little more, and you can maintain the joy that you want to maintain in your life. So that's why I'm grateful to him - because he helped me maintain that joy.

Lynn Fainsilber Katz lives in Seattle, Wash. She's also the mom of Hidden Brain producer Ryan Katz, who recorded this interview with her.

