2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

We promise this week's NPR news quiz isn't ALL about 'Barbie'

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:01 AM PDT
That's some pretty good side-eye, Barbie.
John D McHugh
/
AFP via Getty Images
That's some pretty good side-eye, Barbie.

This week, Barbie the movie broke box office records, lured people to a searingly depressing biopic, dominated Mattel's quarterly earnings call, and is somehow both corporate propaganda and a scream of existential angst. It puzzled and enthralled the Indigo Girls, and inspired this World Cafe playlist.

Barbie the doll may or may not be a feminist icon. She is a strong role model, and a reason to examine the history of women in the workforce. She's the star of this LAist podcast.

Thanks for taking this tour of Barbie and Barbie-adjacent content. Here's a quiz with just one question that references Barbie.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Arts & Culture
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.