2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

With 'Faded Gloryville,' Lindi Ortega Explores The Rougher Edges Of Fame

By NPR Staff
Published August 1, 2015 at 2:30 AM PDT
Country artist Lindi Ortega's new album, <em>Faded Gloryville, </em>takes inspiration from artists who may be past their peak.
Courtesy of the artist
Country artist Lindi Ortega's new album, Faded Gloryville, takes inspiration from artists who may be past their peak.

Lindi Ortega is on a roll. Her Little Red Boots and Cigarettes and Truckstops albums have been nominated for music awards, her 2013 Tin Star album helped her win a Canadian Country Music Award for Roots Artist of the Year. But her latest project finds inspiration in the music of performers who may be past their peaks. It's called Faded Gloryville, and Ortega's inspiration ranges wide — including Jeff Bridges' bruised character in the movie Crazy Heart. But even with fictional motivations, Ortega strives to speak to the reality of the unpredictable, wandering life of being a musician with this album.

Listen to the full conversation with NPR's Scott Simon in the audio link above.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Arts & Culture weekend edition
NPR Staff