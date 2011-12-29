Soft Money

They're sexy

because they're needy,

which degrades them.

They're sexy because

they don't need you.

They're sexy because they pretend

not to need you,

but they're lying,

which degrades them.

They're beneath you

and it's hot.

They're across the border,

rhymes with dancer --

they don't need

to understand.

They're content to be

(not mean),

which degrades them

and is sweet.

They want to be

the thing-in-itself

and the thing-for-you —

Miss Thing —

but can't.

They want to be you,

but can't,

which is so hot.

From Money Shot by. Copyright 2011 by Rae Armantrout. Excerpted by permission of the publisher, Wesleyan University Press

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.