Love, You Got Me Good

Honeybunny, for you, I've got a mouthful

of soot. Sweetpea, for you, I always smell

like blood. Everything that touches me, Lovemuffin,

turns to salt. When I think of you

I see fire. When I dream of you

I hear footsteps on bones. When I see you

I can feel the scythe's smooth handle

in my palm. Love, you got me

standing at attention.

Clutching my heart. Polishing guns.

Love, I got a piggy bank

painted like a flag. I got a flag

in the shape of a piggy bank. For you,

Sugarfoot, I've been dancing

the waterboard. You're under

my skin, Love. Don't know

what I'd do without you,

Love.

From Bringing the Shovel Down by Ross Gay. Copyright 2011 by Roy Gay. Excerpted by permission of the publisher, University of Pittsburgh Press.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.