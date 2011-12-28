Even if he had intelligence of disquieting matters, I do not wish to judge here the person of Dr. Waldheim. The dead do not cease in the grave. The world is water falling on a stone. True, I began to cross out words from his book on world peace. But I had mixed emotions about this new development in my life. As a child, spelling out world was to open a world in myself, private and byzantine, with mountains by a pale, fragile sea, the coast stretching southwards in the curtained evening hours. Now, to cross line after line out of his work seemed to me a slow and difficult process that verged on the ridiculous.

From Voyager by Srikanth Reddy. Copyright 2011 by Srikanth Reddy. Excerpted by permission of the publisher, University of California Press.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.