For 'Downton' Fans, A New Season And A New Book

It's almost here. And by "it," we mean the new season of Downton Abbey, the UK-produced drama about the Crawley family and their servants that PBS imported for Masterpiece Classic with great success. Series two has already run in the UK, but if you've been good and patient and resisted the urge to obtain it by illicit means, your wait is nearly over: the new season begins on PBS on January 8th.

If you can't wait that long for a fix, however, there's help: a new book, The World Of Downton Abbey, by Jessica Fellowes — whose uncle, Julian Fellowes, created the series. Jessica Fellowes speaks to Lynn Neary on today's All Things Considered about the story, the book, and what's to come.

[Corrected! ITV, not the BBC. Thank you.]

