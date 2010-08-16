Tomato, Avocado & Red Onion Salad

Frank Falcinelli loves to say that this salad "makes gazpacho in your mouth." It's funny, because there are no avocados in gazpacho, but true because the experience of eating it -- it's all lush and creamy with superfresh tomato flavor -- is gazpacho-like. The sting and the acid from the raw onion keep it from going flabby.

Serves 4

2 large ripe tomatoes

1 small (or 1/2 medium) red onion, thinly sliced

Fine sea salt

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 Hass avocados

Freshly ground black pepper

1. Core the tomatoes and slice into wedges. Combine with the sliced onion, a large pinch of salt, and the olive oil and vinegar in a large bowl. Gently toss, and divide among four serving plates.

2. Halve, pit, peel, and slice the avocados and divide among the four plates. Sprinkle the avocado with a small pinch of salt and drizzle each plate with a little olive oil. Finish with a few grinds of black pepper just before the salad goes to the table.

