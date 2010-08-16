Frankies Tomato Granite

2 pounds of fresh ripe summer heirloom tomatoes, peeled, seeded, chopped into 1/2 inch pieces. (Do this on a plate to try to save as much juice from the tomato cleaning process as possible)

1 1/2 cup simple syrup or agave

1 sprig of lemon thyme

Aged balsamic vinegar

Puree tomatoes in a blender until very smooth. Add simple syrup or agave, blend again.

Strain through a chinois or fine sieve into a bowl, and refrigerate until cold. Stir one more time and then freeze.

To serve: Using an ice shaver or potato peeler, shave the granite into small bowls, sprinkle some brown sugar, garnish with lemon thyme leaves, drizzle with aged balsamic vinegar.

Recipes excerpted from The Frankies Spuntino Kitchen Companion & Cooking Manual by Frank Falcinelli, Frank Castronovo, and Peter Meehan (Artisan Books). Copyright 2010.

