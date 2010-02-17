'Bag Lady Papers': Riches To Rags Via Madoff

Artist and editor Alexandra Penney had it all. Then she got a phone call that her savings were gone, lost in the Bernard Madoff scandal. Penney talks about her life since then, as chronicled in her memoir, The Bag Lady Papers.

Penney told host Neal Conan she has relied on a variety of mental strategies to get her through, and past her financial tragedy. One, she only allowed herself one minute of self pity a day, and she doesn't even do that anymore. Her second rule is "SNT: Stop Negative Thinking," which she followed up with "SFT: Stop Future Thinking." By living in the moment, Penney tries to "keep the anxiety completely at bay."

Her ability to tap into mental discipline surprised Penney. She wrote the book hoping to reassure readers "that you will surprise yourself, you have resources... And there are ways you can control your thinking so you don't get completely crazy and anxious."

