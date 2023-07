Mark Twain remains a beloved literary figure even a century after his death, but in his new book, Mark Twain: Man In White, Michael Shelden says the author's last years were extremely tumultuous — and widely misunderstood. Shelden explores Twain's emotional struggles and triumphs, and describes the complex relationships in the years before his death.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.