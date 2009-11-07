Your Best Ginger Recipe Can Be Shaken Or Stirred

If you're a fan of ginger, then you're in luck. We asked listeners to send us their best and most creative ginger-inspired recipes. After scouring through more than 200 submissions from all over the country, NPR food essayist Bonny Wolf picked three finalists.

The entire Weekend Edition staff descended on Wolf's house to taste the three dishes, but suddenly a dark-horse candidate emerged. A fourth recipe, included originally just to accompany the finalists, took the spotlight. Host Liane Hansen declared the ginger candied martini her favorite, and so it became our winner.

But you can judge all four recipes — soup, salad, dessert and cocktail — for yourself.

