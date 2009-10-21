Terence Blanchard Considers Life's 'Choices'

New Orleans trumpeter Terence Blanchard's 2009 CD Choices is his follow-up to 2007's A Tale Of God's Will (A Requiem for Katrina).

He returned to his hometown to record Choices at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans. On the album, Blanchard raises questions he has about the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, on both a personal and a societal level.

Choices features excerpts from an interview with Cornel West. Guitarist Lionel Loueke and singer, musician and composer Bilal also make guest appearances.

Here, Blanchard talks about the recording with Rebecca Roberts, and describes his impressions of the recovery process in New Orleans.

