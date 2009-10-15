Explaining Science With Substance ... And Style

Scientists sometimes have a hard time communicating new research in a way that makes a more general audience care. In his new book Don't Be Such A Scientist, Randy Olson — a marine biology professor turned filmmaker — shares his hypotheses about why scientists need to communicate their substance with a little more style.

"With the knowledge of science we can solve resource limitations, cure diseases, and make society work happily," he writes, "but only if people can figure out what in the world scientists are talking about and why they should care."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.