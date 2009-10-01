A Hallmark Writer's 'House Of Cards'

For seven years, David Dickerson wrote birthday rhymes and sympathy wishes at Hallmark. As a result of that experience, Dickerson realized there's a world that calls for sentiments for the unexpected and somewhat bizarre.

To help fill that gap, Dickerson established a Greeting Card Emergency channel on YouTube. He writes cards for awkward occasions — say, the wedding of your former fiancee — and tricky celebrations, like Moby's birthday, which falls on September 11.

Dickerson talks about his memoir, House of Cards, and solves listeners' greeting card emergencies.

