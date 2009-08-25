The Cast Of 'Thirtysomething' Reflects

It was the show that redefined what it means to be 30, and gave us the shorthand we use to refer to that generation.

The cast of thirtysomething reunites and talks about the show's significance 20 years after it first aired.

Guests:

Ken Olin played Michael Steadman. Olin currently stars in and is executive producer and director of Brothers & Sisters on ABC.

Timothy Busfield played Elliot Weston, for which he won an Emmy. More recently, Busfield has appeared on The West Wing and Entourage.

Patricia Wettig played Nancy Weston, for which she earned three Emmys and a Golden Globe. She plays Holly Harper on Brothers & Sisters on ABC.

Peter Horton played Gary Shepherd. He's an executive producer and director of Grey's Anatomy on ABC, and produces and directs NBC's The Philanthropist.

Melanie Mayron played Melissa Steadman, and won an Emmy for her portrayal. She has appeared in HBO's In Treatment and Lipstick Jungle on NBC.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.