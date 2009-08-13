2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

We Tried Your Pizza Recipes, And The Best Was...

Published August 13, 2009 at 9:54 PM PDT

We got some interesting entries when we asked you for your best pizza recipes. Some pizzas had blueberries. Some had mussels. Our staff scoured through all your submissions and picked three tasty-looking creations.

Those three recipes were then delivered to Keste Pizzeria in Manhattan — a restaurant New York Magazine recently ranked the No. 1 pizza spot in the city. Roberto Caporuscio, owner and head piazzolo of Keste, prepared all three recipes; then he and David Greene started the taste test.

And the winner? Jeannie McDermott's Shrimp Artichoke Pizza.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Arts & Culture weekend edition