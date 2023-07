Michael Jackson's death shed light on the many conflicting images the public has of him. Depending on when you became a fan, those images may be hard to reconcile.

Tell us how you'll remember the pop star who spent his life in the spotlight.

Guests:

Lenny Kravitz, award-winning rock musician

Bryan Monroe, journalist and former editorial director of Ebony and Jet magazines

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.