Stile Antico: Young Voices Revive Old Music

With three acclaimed recordings and a recent U.S. concert debut, the fresh-voiced British choral group Stile Antico has clearly arrived on the early music scene.

Stile Antico means "old style." The group is 12 young singers from Britain who work without a conductor or an artistic director. They met through college choirs at Oxford and Cambridge.

Stile Antico's latest CD, Song of Songs, features 16th century church music. But not just any generic church music. The songs, by some of the period's most acclaimed composers, are based on erotic imagery found in texts from the Old Testament book called "The Song of Solomon," also known as "Song of Songs."

Melissa Block spoke to members of Stile Antico just two days before their U.S. debut at the Boston Early Music Festival, June 12, 2009. Hear the concert in the story below.

